WOW! Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan among others keep their style game on point at the airport as they leave for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI : Not just the celebrities but even the fans are always excited for the year's most prestigious awards.

IIFA 2023 is finally going to happen and fans are quite excited about the same; to witness some dhamakedaar performances, to appreciate the most deserving roles of the year among a full night of entertainment.

The star-studded awards night is set to take place in Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi.

A lot of Hindi cinema actors and actresses have left for the awards which are set to take place at an exotic location.

Well, we all know that celebrities always keep their style game on point be it for the awards or any other public events but their airport looks are also quite on point.

Superstar Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal among others were spotted at the airport as they left for IIFA 2023.

Salman looked dapper in a leather jacket and his look was quite stylish.

Meanwhile, Abhishek looked cool in a black hoody. He styled his look with a pair of glasses.

Vicky also looked handsome as ever in her cool and comfy look. He paired his entire look with black sunglasses.

Rajkummar was spotted with his close friend Farah Khan at the airport as they leave for IIFA 2023.

Take a look:

The International Indian Film Academy will be held on the 26th and 27th of this month. The grand stage for the awards night, the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, is all decked up for this gala night.

Abhishek and Vicky will be hosting this prestigious and star-studded awards night.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah and Rajkummar.

