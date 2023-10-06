Must Read! "Nostalgic" The fans says as Gadar gets re released, have a look at some more comments

Pictures and videos of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the Gadar re released launch is getting viral, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this beautiful on screen couple
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 14:09
movie_image: 
Gadar

MUMBAI:  One of the most loved movies of all time Is Gadar which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role, the movie which was directed by Anil Sharma over the time has garnered cult value and it is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema till today.

As we all know the sequel of the movie is all set to hit the big screen in the month of August and ahead of the release of the sequel makers have re-released the first part and that has been launched in different parts of the city.

 
We can see Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol visiting the different cities and greeting the fans and media thanking them for all the love for Gadar and this video is getting viral all over the internet where we can see our very own Tara Singh and Sakina looking beautiful as ever for the re rerelease event.

They both are getting some amazing response from the fans and check out of the comments

Also read – WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series


As we can see in these comments many people are saying that watching them was a nostalgic feeling, whereas few are saying that Tara Singh and Sakina are bringing back the old memories, few people are saying that Sakina has changed a lot and they love old Sakina more than the new one.

Well, these are some of the comments coming from the side of the fans and audience as they are watching the glimpses of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from the Gadar event, what are your views on these comments and how excited are you for the sequel of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Mystery! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares a blurry picture with a man; writes, “He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack”

Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Gadar Gadar 2 Anil Sharma
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 14:09

