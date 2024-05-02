Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0

For all the fans of Robot and 2.0, do you know this famous actor from Hollywood was approached for the villain in the movie 2.0 directed by Shankar? Read more.
MUMBAI: Movie 2.0 which is the sequel of movie Robot is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that has superstar Rajinikanth in the leading role also has Akshay Kumar along with Amy Jackson. The movie was successful at the box office of India and also at the global level.

The movie was loved by the pant and audience not only because of the high budget and the science fiction drama but also because of some important message which was there in the movie. Indeed we have loved the actor Akshay Kumar who play the villain in the movie. But for all the fans and audience, do you know Akshay Kumar was never the first choice for the movie? 

Yes, you heard right. We have loved the actor as Pakshi Rajan the negative character in the movie. But do you know famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was offered the character much before the actor Akshay Kumar. Hollywood super star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been creating a solid mark in the heart of the fans at the global level and he was offered the movie this character but due to his high fees of 120 crore. The makers went to Akshay Kumar.

No doubt, what Akshay Kumar did in the movie as the character Pakshi Rajan was beautiful and till today, when we see the movie. But what do you think if Arnold Schwarzenegger would have done the character, how the movie would have been turned out? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

