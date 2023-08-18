Must Read! OMG 2 director Amit Rai on working with Akshay Kumar, “No one can beat him in time management”

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has done well at the box office. In its first week, the movie has minted Rs. 85 crore and it is expected that soon it will enter the 100 crore club.

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai who has earlier helmed movies like Tingya (Marathi Film) and Road to Sangam. Recently, in an interview, Rai spoke about his experience of working with Akshay.

The filmmaker said, “A lot of people told me that he will come exactly on time, and if the shoot doesn’t get over on time, then your scene won’t happen; he will only give these many takes, and won’t work on Sundays. All his sequences were outdoors, like on a railway station and police station. Now, all these locations we got on to shoot on Sundays only. So, I told him that we are getting Sunday only to shoot it and it’s a long scene so I won’t be able to leave you at 6 pm, and plus it’s a night scene where you have to take the bath, and we are getting station just for one day. So, he said okay, I will do it.”

“No one can beat him in time management. We have always heard that time is very important, and I got to see an example of it. When I started working with him I learnt that in life discipline is very important. I decided to change the school of my kids. From a normal school, I admitted them to a military school. I told Akshay sir about it, and he asked me why, so I told him that I feel my kids should know discipline,” he added.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

