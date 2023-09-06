Must Read! OMG 2 gets a new release date, Animal gets postponed

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of actor Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 is much awaited and talked about. The movie, which is a sequel to OMG which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the leading role, is grabing attention because of some amazing BTS pictures coming directly from the sets of the movie.

Today, the new release date of the movie has finally been announced. OMG 2 will be releasing in big screens on 11th August, 2023. On the other hand, Animal, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, was supposed to release on 11th August. But now, it is going to have a different release date.

Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will not be releasing on 11th August and the dates are still awaited from the makers of the movie.

No doubt, OMG 2 and Animal are two of the much awaited movies and fans are eagerly looking forward to both.

