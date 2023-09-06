Must Read! OMG 2 gets a new release date, Animal gets postponed

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 gets a new release date in the month of August and dates for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is shifted as well.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
new release date and Animal gets postponed

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of actor Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 is much awaited and talked about. The movie, which is a sequel to OMG which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the leading role, is grabing attention because of some amazing BTS pictures coming directly from the sets of the movie.

Today, the new release date of the movie has finally been announced. OMG 2 will be releasing in big screens on 11th August, 2023. On the other hand, Animal, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, was supposed to release on 11th August. But now, it is going to have a different release date.

also rea : Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor drops dance video, netizens trolls the star, says 'where are the expressions"

Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will not be releasing on 11th August and the dates are still awaited from the makers of the movie. 

No doubt, OMG 2 and Animal are two of the much awaited movies and fans are eagerly looking forward to both. 

What are your views on these change of release dates? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

also read :Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'

    

 

OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Pankaj Tripathi Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Determination! Sahiba forced to leave Angad, Sahiba refuses to give up
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Heartbreak! Sahiba held guilty for Angad's deadly condition, Manbeer and Daarji stand against Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party
MUMBAI:  Actress Sonnalli Seygall no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, the actress is...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Madhumalti questions Damayanti's authority, Suriilii angry with Shivendra
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
“Jee Karda is a fun slice of life with a touch of drama…” Tamannaah Bhatia spills beans about her upcoming show, Jee Karda
MUMBAI :Prime Video has recently unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of the much-talked-about series,  Jee Karda....
Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.
MUMBAI :Star Bharat, India's leading entertainment channel, is all set to enthrall its viewers with a power-packed...
Recent Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party
Kajol
What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, she writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’
Gadar 2
Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what film business expert has to say
Avantika Mishra raised temperature with her hot looks
Sexy! Check out the times actress Avantika Mishra raised temperatures with her hot looks
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its first week; all eyes on week two
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie titled Empire
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'