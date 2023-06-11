Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time

MUMBAI :It was a grand Diwali party, which was hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and we have seen names like Disha Patani, Gauri Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai and many others, who attended it.

The pictures and the videos from the Diwali party are getting viral all over the internet and we can see every actor looking supremely beautiful and supremely hot as they were clicked at the celebration.

We have also seen many names who made it to the Manish Malhotra party for the very first time. Let us have a look at these names.

Pulkit Samrat

We have never seen Pulkit Samrat attending Manish Malhotra Diwali party and this was for the first time we have seen the actor visiting Manish Malhotra’s Bash

Orry

Orry is one of the popular names in today's time we have seen Orry in different parties and the pictures of his with different celebrities are getting viral all over the internet, we have seen Orry attending Manish Malhotra’s bash for the very first time

Elnaaz Norouzi

No doubt Elnaaz Norouzi is one of the most loved and followed actresses especially on digital platform, she has been blessing the internet feed with some hot pictures and she is looking supremely hot as she was attending Manish Malhotra Diwali party for the very first time

Farhan Akhtar

Actor, singer and director Farhan Akhtar has also made it to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash for the very first time, we have never seen him attending Manish Malhotra party, it was a treat to watch him along with his partner.

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon was also seen attending the Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra for a very first time, no doubt she is the rising talent and was recently seen and loved in the movie Tiger Nageswara Rao along with Ravi Teja

Abhimanyu Dasani

Son of actress Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Dasani has recently grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie. The actor was seen making his stylish entry at the Manish Malhotra pawri, indeed he was looking supremely handsome

Pavail Gulati

Actor Pavail Gulati is the one of the major head turners coming from the acting industry, we have seen and loved the actor in different OTT projects, it was great to see the actor making his debut at Manish Malhotra's pad

Indeed these were some of the names who have made it to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party for the first time and we look forward to seeing them in the coming days, what are your views on this list and who is your favourite actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

