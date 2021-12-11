MUST-READ: Our top Picks for This weekend: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Aarya 2, Aranyak, and more

MUMBAI: Weekends are the perfect time to catch up on your entertainment dose. A number of noteworthy performances will be on display this weekend. Ayushman Khurana, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen, and Sandra Bullock lead the cast of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Aranyak, Aarya 2, and The Unforgivable, respectively. You should watch out for West Side Story and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam as ensemble efforts.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Where to watch: In cinemas

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been released in the theaters.

The relationship between Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Zumba trainer Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor) changes when she tells him she is transgendeChandigarh Kare Aashiqui explores gender identity in a comical manner under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor.way.According to the Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars rating and wrote in her review, “The film does go down a path no mainstream Bollywood film has dared to, and yet comes off oddly generic.”

Aranyak

Where To Watch: Netflix

Raveena Tandon plays a cop in Aranyak. (Photo: Netflix)

Aranyak, directed by Vinay Waikul, marks Raveena Tandon's digital debut. It tells the story of Kasturi Dogra, a harried local cop who joins forces with Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) to solve the murder of a teenage tourist. As the two struggle to solve the case, old skeletons get dug up, and a forgotten myth gets revived. Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Indraneil Sengupta, and Zakir Hussain also star in the murder mystery. If you are a Raveena fan and have been wanting to see her on-screen, you can watch Aranyak on Netflix.

Aarya 2

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushmita Sen has returned as the titular character in Aarya 2.

Sushmita Sen's digital comeback, Aarya, debuted to great success in its first season. Now, the second season of Ram Madhvani's show has been well received by critics. Again, Sen's Aarya Sareen takes on the drug mafia and gets dirty in order to protect her children and family. The film Critic Subhra Gupta wrote, “The real star of this season is Sen, the woman who is ‘just a working mother’, doing her thing. She overcomes our skepticism at her not being able to rise above her desire to look perfect at all times, and her dialogue delivery which can tend towards a practiced sameness, and gets down and dirty.”

The Unforgivable

Where to Watch: Netflix

Sandra Bullock stars as a matriarchal figure in Nora Fingscheidt's The Unforgiveable. In the film, she portrays a woman who has recently been released from prison for a heinous crime.

In a society that refuses to forget her past, she has difficulty finding a place for herself. In his review, Indianexpress.com's Rohan Naahar said, "The Unforgivable undercuts itself, and mocks its own title, in a strange way.". It is understandable that Ruth can be forgiven. Especially after you’ve experienced the plot twist with which the movie ends. It’s worth noting, at this point, that Fingscheidt and her team of writers—Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles—have retained this ‘twist’ from the original British miniseries on which the film is based. The wise move would’ve been to alter it.”

West Side Story

Where to Watch: In cinemas

West Side Story is based on the 1957 musical of the same name.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is an adaptation of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical of the same name. There is a conflict between two rival gangs, the white American Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, belonging to two different ethnic groups. Ansel Elgort’s Tony, a member of American Jets, and Rachel Zegler’s Maria, a member of Sharks and Sharks’ leader Bernardo’s sister, fall in love. Film critic. Shalini Langer feels Spielberg has put a “modern twist on the timeless story”. She wrote in her review, “In the divisions, tensions, uncertainties, and silences of Steven Spielberg’s film, as much as in some of its songs, we notice our own worlds and realities.”

Aar Paar: Amazon Prime Video

Guru Dutt and Shakila in Aar Paar. (Photo: Express Archive)

Romantic comedy Aar Paar stars Guru Dutt, Shyama and Shakila. The film features some timeless melodies including “Sun Sun Sun Sun Zalima”, “Babuji Dheere Chalna”, “Ye Lo Main Haari Piya”, and “Mohabbat Kar Lo Jee Bhar Lo”. In her Bollywood Rewind, column. Sampada Sharma wrote, “Aar Paar is a unique film that could be classified into ‘comic noir’ – a suspense thriller with loads of light moments. It is one of those simple films that can bring a smile to your face.”

Well, we helped you sort out your weekend plans!

