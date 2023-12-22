Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Emotional Quotient as Key Quality Resonating in Portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

MUMBAI: As Pankaj Tripathi steps into the shoes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic 'Main Atal Hoon,' the actor unveils one key quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him profoundly. Speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai, Tripathi shed light on Vajpayee's high emotional quotient.

"In today's modern language, it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December," shared Tripathi. "After reading so much about him, I realized why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Expressing his perspective on the genre of biopics, Tripathi emphasized their purpose as a source of inspiration. "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' unfolds the remarkable life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. The film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as a poet, gentleman, and statesman. Scheduled for release on January 19, 2024, the biopic aims to provide audiences with an inspirational portrayal of a significant figure in Indian political history.

