Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi's Wise Take on Nepotism: "Talent Prevails in Every Field"

MUMBAI : Pankaj Tripathi, the acclaimed Bollywood actor known for his versatility, recently expressed his views on the topic of nepotism in an exclusive interview. The talented actor, who is currently in the spotlight due to the release of his biopic drama, Main Atal Hoon, shared his perspective on the much-discussed term.

Pankaj Tripathi was questioned about his thoughts on nepotism. In response, he provided a thoughtful and balanced perspective, stating, “Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahin hota hai isliye mudda nahin banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, ye bhi zaroori hai koi parivar ka bachcha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein” (It is prevalent in every field. The issue is not created as people from other fields are not interviewed. A talented kid can also belong to a privileged background, so one should always be judged based on their talent).

Tripathi's words reflect the acknowledgement that nepotism exists across various domains and that the focus should be on recognizing and appreciating talent, irrespective of one's family background.

In another interview with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi revealed an intriguing aspect of his personal life. He disclosed that his parents are blissfully unaware of his professional achievements and popularity. Tripathi stated, “My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she asked me that someone had come home asking about me and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn’t know what I do, and I don’t even find the reason that she has to.”

Pankaj Tripathi's humility and insightful remarks add depth to the ongoing discussions surrounding nepotism in the film industry. The actor continues to impress not only with his on-screen performances but also with his grounded and pragmatic approach to various aspects of the entertainment industry.

The biopic drama, Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav, showcases Pankaj Tripathi portraying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film, released on January 19, has garnered positive attention for its portrayal of a significant political figure.

