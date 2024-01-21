What! Pankaj Tripathi candidly opens up about cutting down work; Says ‘Itna acting nahi karna chahiye’

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, one of current most diverse actors, is currently minimizing his workload. Feeling that he has been "overeating," Tripathi, who has been a constant in nearly every other prominent Hindi film across genres and production houses, seeks to streamline all of his projects.

(Also read: What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”)

Pankaj Tripathi has been making parts in an abundance of films recently. The actor has starred in 14 films over the past three years, a startling number that Tripathi knows needs intervention.

The actor said, “I have decided to cut down on my work. I realised I was ‘overeating’, itna acting nahi karna chahiye. There is a limitation in terms of how you think or perform. I can’t change my physicality, so instead of doing ten projects, it is better I do only three. That way my creative process and mind will get some rest. If I get that, I will be able to work better.”

Tripathi gave an example of how his work has begun to overlap when he mentioned that he went straight after Main Atal Hoon to shoot his forthcoming film Stree 2. He was courteously informed that he was not in character for the horror comedy because he was still portraying former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee.

“I finished Atal and the next day I was on the sets of Stree 2. On the first day after my shot, Amar Kaushik came to me and whispered in my ears, ‘Atal ji lag rahe hai!’ I told him what do I do now, I had just finished the film in Delhi last night. So he gave me a day off and asked me to watch Stree and chill. I said de de chutti, I want this!”

The actor added,“I realised this is not good, overnight going from one set to the other, it was overlapping. I need a gap of 30 days. Ten days to wash out what I was doing, ten days of complete rest and be with family and the last ten days to prep for the next role. This is now a must for me.”

After working for decades, Tripathi has finally reached the point where he can turn down offers. He claimed that saying one is no longer after money is a privilege.

“Earlier, there was a lot of responsibilities, so I would think let me take up work so that money comes in. Now it is a different situation, the EMIs are almost over. Paiso ki jeevan mein badi bhumika nahi hai, ye baat kehne ke liye bhi paise chahiye. Paise ho, tabhi aadmi ye baat kehta hai, profound mehsoos karta hai,” he added.

Main Atal Hoon, which is helmed by Ravi Jadhav, will hit theatres on January 19. Tripathi will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Stree 2, making it his first release of the year.

(Also read: It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express