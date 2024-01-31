Must Read! “Phir toh theater mein bhi No Entry”, netizens react on the new casting of movie No Entry 2

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and is the topic of conversation since quite sometime now. The movie which is the sequel of movie No Entry is the subject of conversation and the fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie.

Today, finally the news of the cast of the movie is out and Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing the lead in the sequel of the movie. Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience. While some are happy with the cast, some of them aren't. Check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments, people are not at all happy with the new cast of the movie. Also, they comment ‘theater may bhi no entry” (no one will come to the theatre to see them). They suggest Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan back in their characters in the sequel.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the casting of the movie No Entry 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

