Must Read! “Please baby ka photo mat lo” Bipasha Basu requests media in this viral video

There is a video floating all over the internet where we see Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have arrived the city and the actress is requesting the media people not to click the pictures of her baby
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:07
movie_image: 
Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved couples in B Town is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Over the time with their beautiful on screen presence and some great pictures all over the internet they have been giving some major couple goals, indeed this beautiful couple is looked up to as one of the perfect one, as we all know the couple have blessed with a baby girl recently and we have seen very few pictures of this little one on the internet.

Now there is a video that is floating all over the internet where we see Bipasha Basu requesting the media people not to click the picture of their baby which was held by the husband Karan Singh Grover.

Also read-Must Read! Bipasha Basu on her daughter’s health, “She is fine, perfect”

 

 

As we can see in this video, actress and the mother Bipasha Basu came running to hide the face of the baby and requested the media not to collect the picture of the Baby saying “baby ka photo mat lo”.

Well this gesture if the actress Bipasha Basu has attracted some mixed comments from the fans and audience, what are your views on this gesture of the actress Bipasha Basu and on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”

  

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu fans Karan Singh Grover fans Bipasha Basu baby BOLLYWOOD MOTHERS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some debuts in the industry, some have managed to grab the attention of the fans and...
Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are some of the most admired couples on TV. The couple has been happily...
Exclusive! “Bollywood is in my blood” – The Freelancer: The Conclusion actor John Kokken on his desired character
MUMBAI : ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
MUMBAI : This divine epic premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony...
Game On: Navigating the Thrills of Online Sports in the Digital Arena
MUMBAI: Online sports gaming is a new genre of amusement that has emerged as an outcome of the smooth integration of...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a Gundi on screen” Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI : Actress Kusha Kapila is no doubt one of the most loved actresses and social media personality, over the time...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz
Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shehnaaz
Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year
Aishwarya Rai
What! Suresh Oberoi DISCLOSES being clueless about Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi rumors at that time; Says ‘Samjhaya tha mat karo…’
Hrithik
Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are here raise the heat with their poster from the new song, here are the details of the song
Sanjay Dutt
Exciting! Amidst Munna Bhai MBBS clocking 20 years, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi show excitement for the film’s 3rd installment
Pankaj
Main Atal Hoon teaser! Get ready for yet another great performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral