Must Read! “Please do not remake any old Govinda movies”, netizens react on the news of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's collaboration

There are many news and reports suggesting that Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his father David Dhawan for an upcoming comedy movie. Have a look at some of the reactions of the fans.
MUMBAI: Indeed, Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved and followed actor in today’s time. How can we forget the collaboration of the actor with his director father David Dhawan! This father and son duo has given movies like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, Coolie No.1, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 were hit at the box office, but Coolie No 1 got some mixed to negative reaction from the fans and it was released on digital platform.

Now, there are many news and reports which are suggesting that Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his father David Dhawan for an upcoming movie. Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and they have their set of reactions, have a look.

As we can see in these comments, many people are expressing that they are not happy with this collaboration. Many people are saying that they hope they are not remaking any old Govinda movie. Also, many said that David Dhawan should use his son Varun Dhawan in a proper manner as he is a good actor.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience and what type of movie David Dhawan should be doing along with his son Varun Dhawan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

