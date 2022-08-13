Must Read! Popular celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others have been massively trolled for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs are generally victims of netizens’ trolls for various reasons. Be it Sussanne Khan, Sushmita Sen or any other B-town celebs, netizens have slammed them for wrong choices of partners.

Sussanne Khan was recently spotted in town along with beau Arslan Goni as she attended singer Arjun Kanungo and Carol Dennis and wedding party and she got massively trolled for divorcing Hrithik Roshan and choosing Arslan as he obviously is just a Greek god of Bollywood. And the trollers who live to pass judgements shared their two cents on her choice.

Arjun Kapoor often gets trolled for dating Malaika Arora due to the age difference between them. She is called buddhi and what not for picking the partner of her choice.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad who are madly in love with each other got trolled by the people for the age difference again. Hrithik was called names for dating a bachi and more.

Well not only Sussanne but there are a lot of celebs who have faced the radar and the latest one was Sushmita Sen who was badly judged for dating Lalit Modi and the internet told her they expected better from her.

Priyanka Chopra who got married to Nick Jonas who is 10 year younger to her often faces criticism and called names like she married a kid.

Credit: BollywoodLife