Whoa! “She’s one of the closest friends I have,” said Sharukh Khan when once upon a time he was being linked together with Priyanka Chopra

“I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be.”

MUMBAI :

Bollywood is famous for its infamous rumours and gossips and absurd link-ups just to create sensationalism and buzz around. Being public figures, many actors find themselves on headlines for some of the most wild and most obnoxious rumours that may or may not be true.

Something like this happened when SRK and Priyanka’s ‘Nikah’ rumours were circulating. They got together for Don and Don 2 and were supposedly very good friends. The nikah reports floated around in 2013 and of course it was a total hoax but left a big mark.

The stories began when Peecee and SRK teamed up for Don in 2006 and once again for Don 2 in 2011. They were often spotted together in public and rumours were sparked.  Although these rumours were cleared off many times by SRK himself, another incident took place and more stories came up.

Apparently, SRK invited Priyanka to Karan Johar’s birthday in 2012, even though she and Karan were not on the best terms back then. Rumours suggested that SRK immediately went and greeted her and Gauri was left fuming.

The chapter was supposedly closed but in 2013, the wedding rumours came up and according to them, Priyanka and SRK tied a knot in Toronto as per Dr. Ashok Chopra’s dying wish and then went their separate ways.

These hoax rumours were then rubbished by Shahrukh during the Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions when he reacted and said, “I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be.”

Also read: Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan



Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 22:30

