Must Read! Prithviraj Kapoor: The Pioneer of Kapoor Stardom, From Silent Films to the Iconic Mughal-e-Azam

Explore the inspiring journey of Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch of the legendary Kapoor family, who paved the way for Kapoor stardom. From silent films to iconic roles, Prithviraj Kapoor's career marked the inception of a cinematic legacy that continues to thrive across four generations.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:13
MUMBAI : In the illustrious history of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor family stands as a beacon of success and enduring talent. At the helm of this cinematic dynasty was Prithviraj Kapoor, a trailblazer who set the stage for Kapoor's stardom. Born in 1906, Prithviraj began his acting journey in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s before making a significant move to Bombay in 1928.

His foray into films commenced with minor roles in silent films, gradually leading to a pivotal role as the antagonist in India's first talkie, Alam Ara. Despite initial challenges, Prithviraj's breakthrough came in 1933 with Rajrani Meera, propelling him to stardom alongside the emerging actor KL Saigal. Noteworthy films like Vidyapati (1937) and Sikandar (1941) further solidified his standing in the industry.

In 1944, Prithviraj established Prithvi Theatres, a travelling theatre troupe, marking a significant shift towards theatrical productions. Over the next 16 years, the troupe staged over 2600 performances across India, contributing to the cultural landscape.

Also Read: Wow! Kareena Kapoor opens up on her father's support on Kapoor family norms; calls him ‘Friend and guide’

Prithviraj Kapoor's return to films in the late '50s witnessed iconic roles, including the legendary Mughal-e-Azam, which remains the highest-grossing Indian film when adjusted for inflation. Despite appearing in supporting roles in the '60s, his impactful presence continued with the 1971 film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, marking a poignant conclusion to his cinematic journey.

The Kapoor legacy extended through his three successful actor sons—Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. Grandsons Randhir and Rishi Kapoor carried forward the family's cinematic prowess, while great-grandchildren Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma continue to contribute actively to Bollywood today.

Prithviraj Kapoor's influence expanded beyond immediate family, encompassing his brother Trilok Kapoor, cousin Surinder Kapoor, and distant relatives like Kamal Kapoor. His enduring legacy remains an indelible chapter in the history of Indian cinema, inspiring generations to follow.

Also Read:What! Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan makes shocking revelation about Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘She told him about Raj Kapoor pull Women’s …’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:13

