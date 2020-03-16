Must read! “Putting the other person before you is the ultimate thing in a relationship” Ritesh Deshmukh

MUMBAI : No doubt Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most loved Bollywood couples in today's time. Over time we have seen some beautiful pictures and videos coming from the side of the couple and winning the hearts of the fans.

Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh never fail to impress the fans with their cute videos which definitely grab the attention of the fans and also set major couple goals.

Having said that, this particular video of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza from one of their interactions has gone viral on social media where they both are speaking about their relationship and compatibility.

ALSO READ : Bravo! Ritesh Deshmukh gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming him of behaving immaturely

Have a look at the video

In this video, we can see Genelia D'Souza, who is speaking about their relationship, saying that in any relationship contentment is very much important and one should search for that in any relation. Whereas actor Ritesh Deshmukh says that putting your partner before you is the most important thing in any relationship.

No doubt this beautiful video coming from the side of this beautiful couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza has won the hearts of the fans and this video has once again proved that they are one of the best couples in the Bollywood industry and indeed once again they have given major couple goals.

What are your views on these words of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! It is a big thumbs down for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, check out the post dropped by the audience