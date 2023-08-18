Must Read! Rajkummar Rao birthday: Top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor

Rajkummar Rao has been in the industry for more than a decade. Today, it is Rao’s 39th birthday, so let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest grossing films of the actor...
Rajkummar Rao

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He started his career with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and then there was no looking back for him. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has given some remarkable performances.

Today, it is Rao’s 39th birthday, so let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest grossing films of the actor...

Stree

Interestingly, Stree was released on Rajkummar’s birthday five years ago. The movie, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, collected Rs. 129.90 crore. It is the highest-grossing film of Rajkummar.

Queen

Rajkummar Rao was seen as the male lead opposite Kangana Ranaut in Queen. The movie was a surprise hit and it collected Rs. 61 crore. While he had a small role in it, he has grabbed everyone’s attention with his role.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar was amazing as Pritam Vidrohi in the 2017 release Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film did a decent business at the box office with the collection of Rs. 34.55 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya

After Queen, Rajkummar and Kangana teamed up for Judgementall Hai Kya. Though it was a wonderful film, it couldn’t do a great business and collected Rs. 33.11 crore.

Roohi

Amid the pandemic, Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi had hit the big screens, and the film even with a limited release and 50 percent of occupancy went on to collect Rs. 23.25 crore.

