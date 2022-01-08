Must read! From Ram Charan to Alia Bhatt check out the huge fees drawn by the star cast of RRR

MUMBAI: Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has all the attention and the eyeballs of the fans because of his amazing star cast which comprises talent like Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting to see the next work of the Bahubali director SS Rajamouli. Movie RRR is considered one of the most awaited movies of all time.

The budget of the movie is said to be around 400 crores. And today let us have a look at the fees structure charged by the actors of the movie RRR.

1. Ram Charan

Ram Charan, one of the finest talents of the acting industry will be seen playing the character of a Revolutionary in the movie. Report says that he has charged around 25 crores for the movie.

2. Junior NTR

Junior NTR, one of the most popular stars from south industry will be also seen playing the character of Revolutionary, Bheem. Reportedly the actor has charged around 25 crores for the movie

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the character of Sita in the movie that will be the love interest of Ram Charan. Reportedly actress Alia Bhatt has charged 9 crores for the movie.

4. Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn will be having extended cameo in the movie which will be a pivotal character for the script. Reportedly Ajay Devgn has charged around 90 lakhs for the movie.

5. Shriya Saran

Actress Shriya Saran will be seen playing the character of Sarojini in the movie RRR. As per reports the actress has charged around 5 crores for the movie.

6. SS Rajamouli

The captain of the ship and the filmmaker SS Rajamouli reportedly will take 30% of the profits upon the release of the movie.

7. Olivia Morris

Actress Olivia Morris will be seen playing the character of Jennifer in the movie RRR. Reportedly she has charged around 1 crore for her character.

8. Alison Doody

Actress Alison Doody will be seen playing the character of Lady Scott in the movie and she has charged around 45 lacs for the character.

Well these are the list of star cast of the movie RRR with their fees for the movie. The movie RRR was supposed to hit the big screen on 7th January but the release got canceled due to the rise of covid and Omicron cases in the country.

The new release date is still to be announced by the makers of the movie. How much excited are you for the movie RRR do let us know in the comments section below.

