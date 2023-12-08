Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in many super hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and others. Their jodi was loved by one and all.

Recently, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Pathaan won the Best Film award. The movie is produced by Rani’s husband, Aditya Chopra, and as she was at the awards she took it on behalf of the film’s team.

Also Read: Shocking! Rani Mukerji reveals having a miscarriage in 2020, “lost my 2nd baby five months into pregnancy”

During her acceptance speech, the actress praised SRK. She said, “I am really happy to take this award on behalf of my husband, Aditya Chopra and team Pathaan. There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever. This award belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Anand, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and the entire team of Pathaan. Thank you for giving Pathaan so much love.”

Pathaan became a blockbuster at the box office and it went on to collect Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office in India. The worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 1050.3 crore.

Meanwhile, Rani also won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie, which was released earlier this year, did well at the box office with a collection of Rs. 21.67 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 36.53 crore.

Also Read: What! Shah Rukh Khan was adamant upon not doing the third instalment of the Don franchise, sources reveal

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



