Must Read! Ranveer Singh's recent post with Deepika Padukone quashes divorce rumours

There were rumours that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are heading for a divorce. However, the actor’s recent Insta post quashes divorce rumours.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 12:01
MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for around five years now and before tying the knot, the couple was reportedly dating for five years. So, the actors have been with each other for nearly 10 years now.
However, a few months ago as well as recently, there were reports that all is not well between Ranveer and Deepika, and the couple might opt for a divorce. This rumours started after Deepika didn’t wish Ranveer on his birthday (6th July) on social media.

Also Read:Really! When Ranveer Singh revealed how Deepika disclosed the strange request he had on sets of Bajirao Mastani, saying “It really helped me”

But, Ranveer’s recent post on Instagram proves that all is well between him and his wife. The actor posted a picture of him and Deepika on his Insta story and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He wrote, “Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes.” Check out the post below..

We are sure DeepVeer fans would be very happy to know that there’s no issue between their favourite couple.

Talking about their movies, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is slated to release on 28th July 2023. There are also reports of him starring in Baiju Bawra and Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika has Jawan, Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake.  

The prevue of Jawan has been released today, and we also get a glimpse of Deepika in it. She will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

So, are you guys excited for the upcoming films of Ranveer? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:  OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

