Must Read! Ranveer Singh’s recent post with Deepika Padukone quashes divorce rumours

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for around five years now and before tying the knot, the couple was reportedly dating for five years. So, the actors have been with each other for nearly 10 years now.

However, a few months ago as well as recently, there were reports that all is not well between Ranveer and Deepika, and the couple might opt for a divorce. This rumours started after Deepika didn’t wish Ranveer on his birthday (6th July) on social media.

But, Ranveer’s recent post on Instagram proves that all is well between him and his wife. The actor posted a picture of him and Deepika on his Insta story and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He wrote, “Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes.” Check out the post below..

Talking about their movies, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is slated to release on 28th July 2023. There are also reports of him starring in Baiju Bawra and Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika has Jawan, Fighter, Project K, and The Intern remake.

The prevue of Jawan has been released today, and we also get a glimpse of Deepika in it. She will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

