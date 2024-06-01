Must Read! Remembering Irrfan Khan: 11 Intriguing Facts About the 'King of Acting'

MUMBAI: Fact 1: While renowned for his acting prowess, Irrfan Khan once harboured dreams of becoming a cricketer, showcasing his diverse interests.

Fact 2: Born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, the actor adopted the screen name 'Irrfan Khan' in Bollywood, following the common trend of actors opting for stage names.

Fact 3: Hailing from Tonk, a village in Jaipur, Irrfan Khan's roots connect him to the heartland even as his cinematic journey unfolded in the world of Bollywood.

Fact 4: Despite studying in his third year at the National School of Drama (NSD), Irrfan Khan accepted the challenging role in Mira Nair's 'Salaam Bombay,' setting the stage for his illustrious career. His tall height ironically led to a shortened role, but he 'stood tall' nonetheless.

Fact 5: 'The Lunchbox,' featuring Irrfan Khan, remains the only Indian movie to date honoured with the Toronto Film Critics Association Award.

Fact 6: Irrfan Khan's commitment to prior projects, including 'The Lunchbox' and 'D-Day,' led him to turn down a role in Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar,' showcasing his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Fact 7: Before gracing the silver screen, Irrfan Khan worked as an air conditioning technician and even visited the home of the late superstar Rajesh Khanna for an AC repair job.

Fact 8: In Mira Nair's film 'Kosher Vegetarian,' Irrfan Khan and Hollywood actress Natalie Portman were cast together, depicting a unique love story between a Gujarati man and a Jewish girl.

Fact 9: Despite not appearing exceptionally tall, Irrfan Khan stood at an impressive height of 6 feet 1 inch.

Fact 10: Julia Roberts, the acclaimed Hollywood actress, once approached Irrfan Khan during an Oscar awards ceremony to commend his acting in 'The Namesake.'

Fact 11: Irrfan Khan's father was engaged in the tire business, revealing a lesser-known aspect of the late actor's family background.

On this birth anniversary, let's celebrate the remarkable legacy left behind by Irrfan Khan, a versatile actor who continues to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Credit: Mid-day



