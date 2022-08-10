Must Read! As reports around Ranveer Singh playing Cop in Pushpa 2 surface, netizens react and say, "Satyanash"

There are many reports which are suggesting that Ranveer Singh will be playing a cop in the movie Pushpa 2! Well this has grabbed attention of the fans and they have their set of comments on the same, have a look!
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Allu Arjun titled Pushpa 2 is indeed the major releases and the fans are not keeping calm after the impact which has been created by the prequel. 

Recently the announcement video was out where we have seen the first look of the actor Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa 2 and this has created a huge buzz and increased the excitement of fans.

Now there are many reports which are saying that Ranveer Singh will be playing a cop in the movie, this this news is getting some mix to negative response from the fans and audience, and they have their set of comments.

As we can see in these comments, many people are not at all happy with the news that Ranveer Singh could be playing a Cop in Pushpa 2. Many people are saying that the actor will ruin the franchise and they should be taking someone else, also many people are saying do not take bollywood actors in south! Some have gone so far to call the actor a joker as well.

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the netizens for Ranveer Singh playing a part in Pushpa 2 and you think the actor is the best choice? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

