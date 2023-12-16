Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty temporarily permitted to travel to Dubai for six days; Details inside!

This is a recent development. According to popular news reports, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on December 13 ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return her passport in response to a request filed by her attorney, permitting her to continue with her travel plans.
MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is among the suspects in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been granted permission to visit Dubai for a period of six days. This is a recent development. According to popular news reports, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on December 13 ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return her passport in response to a request filed by her attorney, permitting her to continue with her travel plans.

(Also read: Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman

The dates of Chakraborty's permitted travel are December 27, 2023, to January 2, 2024. She is required by the court order to return her passport to the NCB on or before January 4, 2024.   

Since the start of the investigation into the well-known case, Chakraborty has not been allowed to go overseas until this temporary authorization. It is important to remember that Chakraborty continues to appear in court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Since the beginning of the case in 2020, Chakraborty has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and media coverage.

Regarding the professional front, Super Machi, a Telugu-language film, was the actress's most recent feature-length effort. In addition, she has recently made news as one of the leaders on the hit MTV show Roadies. 

(Also read:Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Hungama

 

