Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty's Plea to Suspend Lookout Circular Denied by Bombay High Court in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty, entangled in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, faces another hurdle as her plea to suspend the lookout circular has been denied by the Bombay High Court. The actress, currently out on bail after spending 28 days in jail, sought relief to travel abroad for professional commitments.

Rhea's lawyers, Abhinav Chandrachud and Prasanna argued in the Bombay High Court that despite the CBI registering an FIR against her, she had not been summoned, and no progress had been made in the case for several years. They emphasized the need for a suspension on the lookout circular as Rhea intended to travel to Dubai for work.

In response, advocate Sreeram Shirsat, representing the CBI, pointed out that the FIR was filed in Patna, and the case was being investigated by the CBI in Delhi, beyond the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20.

Rhea Chakraborty's hopes rest on obtaining a suspension on the lookout circular in the upcoming hearing, enabling her to travel abroad for professional commitments. However, if the plea is rejected again, it would mean she cannot leave the city.

Rhea Chakraborty, who spent 28 days in jail, previously spoke about her challenging experience, describing it as a period of isolation and dehumanization. The rejection of her plea adds another layer of complexity to her legal battles.

The court's decision has potential implications for Rhea's professional career, hindering her plans to travel for work commitments. The ongoing legal saga surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues to impact various aspects of Rhea Chakraborty's life.

