Must Read! From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to female-led Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt has some of the most interesting projects lined up

MUMBAI: There was a time in the Hindi film industry when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids, her career is over. However, things have changed in the past many years, and actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and many more have proved that marriage and kids are never a hurdle in an actress’ career.

Now, following their footsteps of breaking all the norms and being at top is Alia Bhatt. She became a mother last year in November, and has been handling her personal and professional life very well. Even after being married and having a kid, Alia is clearly at the top of her game.

Also Read: Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”

Today, let’s look at the list of films that she has in her kitty right now...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July 2023. In the trailer and songs, Alia has impressed everyone, and her fans simply can’t wait to watch her on the big screens again.

Heart of Stone

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone which is slated to premiere on Netflix on 11th August 2023. The trailer of the film has been released, and though she had a small glimpse in it, the audience is looking forward to the movie and Alia’s performance in it.

Ramayana

There have been reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Ramayana which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While it is not yet officially announced, the actress had met Nitesh Tiwari recently.

Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa has been in the news for the multiple changes in the cast, but it seems like Alia is a part of the film till now. We have been hearing rumours of Priyanka Chopra and even Katrina Kaif opting out of the film, and the makers approaching new actresses. But, if the reports are to be believed, then Alia is still there in the movie.

Female-led Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt has been in the industry for more than a decade now, but she has not worked with YRF. However, reportedly, now Aditya Chopra is planning a female-led Spy Universe movie, and it will star none other than Alia Bhatt.

Baiju Bawra

No, the list doesn’t stop there. There have been reports that after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are teaming up once again for Baiju Bawra which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Also Read: Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy universe, deets inside

So, are you excited for all the upcoming movies of Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.