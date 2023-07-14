Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF SPY universe, Deets inside

MUMBAI :YRF Spy universe is the big thing in Bollywood industry after movies like Ek Tha, Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and recently released movie Pathaan the YRF spy universe is about to expand more.

All eyes are now for the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 which is going to be the next installment in this spy universe and now as per the latest report and source it is said that Alia Bhatt has joins the spy universe.

Yes you heard right actress Alia Bhatt is all said to be the part of the YRF spy universe, it is also said that she will be joining the franchise of female led spy.

Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet, no doubt it will be a treat to watch the actress in this universe and in the upcoming crossovers.

