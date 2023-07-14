Wow! Alia Bhatt joins YRF SPY universe, Deets inside

YRF Spy universe expands as Alia Bhatt to join in female led Universe
Deets inside

MUMBAI :YRF Spy universe is the big thing in Bollywood industry after movies like Ek Tha, Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and recently released movie Pathaan the YRF spy universe is about to expand more.

All eyes are now for the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 which is going to be the next installment in this spy universe and now as per the latest report and source it is said that Alia Bhatt has joins the spy universe.

Yes you heard right actress Alia Bhatt is all said to be the part of the YRF spy universe, it is also said that she will be joining the franchise of female led spy.

Also rea: WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, "It's more than clear that you are jealous of her"

Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet, no doubt it will be a treat to watch the actress in this universe and in the upcoming crossovers.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Alia Bhatt in this Spy Universe, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read : Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor owns a Richard Mille RM 028 wristwatch and its price will blow your mind

