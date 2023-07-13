WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”

Ameesha Patel is getting trolled on social media as netizens feel that she targeted her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 19:35
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Yesterday, a few clips of Simrat Kaur started doing the rounds of social media in which she was seen performing intimate scenes. Simrat will be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Utkarsh Sharma, and the clips and pictures of her were shared by a couple of Twitter users and one of them was Ameesha Patel’s fan account.

While Ameesha in her tweets wrote mostly positive things about Gadar 2 and defended the movie, at the end she tweeted, “Spent the entire evening 2day defending the negativity sorrounding  Simrat Kaur who is paired opp Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity n not shame a girl! Lets encourage new talent !!”

Well, after Ameesha posted this, netizens started trolling her and they are tweeting that she herself purposely did this. A netizen tweeted, “defending? just look at your tl once.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Haan kisi ko shaq bhi nahi ki yeh aapka hi karaya hua negative stunt hai ussko target karne je liye.” One more netizen tweeted, “Sweetie.... It's more than clear that you are jealous of her and/or you are overcompensating something.” Check out the tweets below...

Below are also the tweets that were shared by the netizens and the clarifications that Ameesha gave...

What do you have to say about Ameesha's tweets about Simrat? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 19:35

