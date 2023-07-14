Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor owns a Richard Mille RM 028 wristwatch and its price will blow your mind

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. He has a huge fan following and lives life king size. He is known to have many prized possessions and he has never shied away from flaunting his riches, and why not? He truly has earned it.

One of his prized possessions is the Richard Mille RM 028 wristwatch that he is seen flaunting in one of his viral pictures. He looks handsome as ever in the monochrome picture in a suit and what caught netizens’ attention is the spectacular wristwatch he is flaunting. The watch comes at a staggering price tag that will make your jaws drop for sure. It costs a whopping 1.30 crores!

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan once gifted Ranbir a Richard Mille RM 010 watch costing Rs 50 lakhs. Ranbir also owns wristwatches from other high-end brands like Hublot Mexica and a Rolex.

These are just a few of the Brahmastra star’s lavish possessions.

