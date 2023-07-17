Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Tour of Prem; Vadodara is their first destination – Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Reaching out to fans by visiting different cities is surely a great promotion idea, and the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have also taken that route. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be visiting different cities and the Tour of Prem will start from Vadodara.

The actors were recently spotted at the airport as they left Vadodara. Today, Ranveer and Alia will be visiting Parul University today in the city, and we are sure the actors’ fans would be super excited to meet them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after a gap of seven years.

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has impressed one and all, and it looks like a perfect Hindi film that moviegoers have been waiting for. The film promises a perfect amount of romance, drama, emotions, and great music.

The two songs from the film Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka have been released, and they have received a great response. The former is a romantic track and it was recently showcased at NYC’s Times Square. Meanwhile, What Jhumka has taken over the social media as there are many reels being made on it.

The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

