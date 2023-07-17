Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office

Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film opened in December 2022 to underwhelming response from the audiences as well as the critics.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 04:45
movie_image: 
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: One of the most commercially successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty says he takes failures in stride and learns from them. The director, known for blockbuster franchise "Golmaal" and cop movies "Singham", "Simmba" among others, had a lacklustre outing with his last film "Cirkus", based on William Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy of Errors.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins

Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film opened in December 2022 to underwhelming response from the audiences as well as the critics. 

"Cirkus" is not his first film to fail at the box office, and the director said he has a realistic approach that it won't be the last. "My first film 'Zameen' had not done well, Sunday' had not done well and Dilwale' had not done well. This is the fourth time. My target is to make 25 to 30 films and out of this, three-four will be like Cirkus again'," he added.

The filmmaker, set to complete 20 years in the movies, said he is grateful to the audience for accepting him. It has been a great and fabulous journey. When he started with his first film Zameen or his second film Golmaal, he never thought that he would reach here and that his films would become a brand.

"I never thought I would be the first one to start a universe (cop universe) in this country. I never thought I would be hosting a TV show like "Khatron Ke Khiladi". I have put my heart, energy, and love in everything that I have done. I look forward to the coming 20 years," he added.

Shetty is currently awaiting the premiere of the 13th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi". The stunt-based reality show features celebrities facing their worst fears. With every season, the show is getting "bigger and better", said Shetty, who is returning as a host for the eighth time.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi

The upcoming season, shot in Cape Town, South Africa, features Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir. It will premiere on Colors channel on Saturday.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 VOOT Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals if he made his own “Mandali” group and talks about Rohit Roy being a strong contestant, says “ Rohit Sir aced all the stunts and even though he was injured he didn’t give up”
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about his upcoming projects and reveals why he didn’t sign anything post-Pishachini going – off-air
MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of...
Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office
MUMBAI: One of the most commercially successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty says he takes...
Shocking! Kashmera Shah recalls the time she faced discomfort during the shoot of 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and how Ajay Devgn took a stand for her
MUMBAI: Director Aneez Bazmee’s film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is remembered for the pleasing on-screen chemistry between...
Exclusive! Paridhi Sharma reveals if she is happy being known as “Jodha” of the television industry; shares if she is in contact with anyone from the cast of the show
MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is a well-known actress on television and has a good fan following.She rose to fame with her...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Palak Purswani reveals if Bebika Dhurve is targeted in the show and speaks about Abhishek Malan being the finest player of the game
MUMBAI: Palak Purswani is a known personality on television and she has a good fan following.She is best known for her...
Recent Stories
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kashmera Shah
Shocking! Kashmera Shah recalls the time she faced discomfort during the shoot of 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and how Ajay Devgn took a stand for her
Gauravv K Chawla
Woah! Gauravv K Chawla recalls the time he played the Ouija board with Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi
AAMIR ALI
Must read! Aamir Ali reacts to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's dating rumours with Harshvardhan Rane
SUNNY DEOL
Wow! Sunny Deol expresses the emotions behind the iconic 'handpump' scene from Gadar
Sushmita Sen'
Throwback! Sushmita Sen's witty reply on being compared with Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai impressed the fans, check it out
Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi
Wow! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi grooved to the song 'Garmi'