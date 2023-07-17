Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office

MUMBAI: One of the most commercially successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty says he takes failures in stride and learns from them. The director, known for blockbuster franchise "Golmaal" and cop movies "Singham", "Simmba" among others, had a lacklustre outing with his last film "Cirkus", based on William Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy of Errors.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins

Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film opened in December 2022 to underwhelming response from the audiences as well as the critics.

"Cirkus" is not his first film to fail at the box office, and the director said he has a realistic approach that it won't be the last. "My first film 'Zameen' had not done well, Sunday' had not done well and Dilwale' had not done well. This is the fourth time. My target is to make 25 to 30 films and out of this, three-four will be like Cirkus again'," he added.

The filmmaker, set to complete 20 years in the movies, said he is grateful to the audience for accepting him. It has been a great and fabulous journey. When he started with his first film Zameen or his second film Golmaal, he never thought that he would reach here and that his films would become a brand.

"I never thought I would be the first one to start a universe (cop universe) in this country. I never thought I would be hosting a TV show like "Khatron Ke Khiladi". I have put my heart, energy, and love in everything that I have done. I look forward to the coming 20 years," he added.

Shetty is currently awaiting the premiere of the 13th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi". The stunt-based reality show features celebrities facing their worst fears. With every season, the show is getting "bigger and better", said Shetty, who is returning as a host for the eighth time.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi

The upcoming season, shot in Cape Town, South Africa, features Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir. It will premiere on Colors channel on Saturday.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World