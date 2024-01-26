Must Read! Saif Ali Khan's Injury Doesn't Affect Devara's Release Date – Real Reason Revealed

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan recently underwent tricep surgery, sparking speculations about its impact on the release date of his upcoming film, Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Contrary to rumours, it's now clarified that Saif's surgery isn't the cause of the delay. According to a reliable source close to the project, Saif has successfully completed his filming for Devara.

The actual reason for the delay, as disclosed by the source, stems from the ongoing work on the film's VFX and music. "Saif's injury is not the cause of the delay in Devara. Saif has already completed filming for the movie. The delay is attributed to the ongoing work on VFX and music by the filmmakers," the source stated.

Saif Ali Khan had previously explained to Filmfare that his tricep surgery was a necessity due to an old injury, and he was promptly discharged from the hospital.

For those unfamiliar with Devara, the movie's release date has been shifted from its initial April 5 slot. However, specific details regarding the new release date are still awaited.

In this film, Saif takes on the role of the main antagonist. A recently released teaser has teased audiences with the promise of a gripping cinematic experience.

Credit: Filmfare