Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the superstar

Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the big screens. But, before the movie releases, let’s have a look at the highest-rated Salman Khan movies according to IMDb…
MUMBAI:We have usually seen that Salman Khan’s movies don’t get great reviews, but they collect a huge amount at the box office. Now, tomorrow, the actor’s new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the big screens.

But, before the movie releases, let’s have a look at the highest-rated Salman Khan movies according to IMDb…

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan clearly deserves to be at the number one spot. It is undoubtedly the best film of Salman Khan. The movie’s IMDb rating is 8.1.

Andaz Apna Apna

At second position we have Andaz Apna Apna with a rating of 8. But, do you know this Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer was a flop at the box office? Yes, you read it right, it received a cult status later.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

We all loved the Sooraj Barjatya movies that were released in the 90s and one of them was Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.5.

Khamoshi the Musical

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut film as a director was Khamoshi the Musical. It starred Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Even the rating of this movie is 7.5 on IMDb.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali clearly created magic on the big screens. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb.

Do you think Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be able to make it to the top five highest-rated films of Salman Khan? Let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
 

