MUST READ: Samantha gives a SAVAGE REPLY to a TROLL on social media!

MUMBAI: Last year Samantha earned much praise for her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’.

She recently engaged in a chat session with her fans on Instagram. The actress received an indecent question from a troll, who said that he wants to 'reproduce her' and Samantha decided to school the troll with a savage response.

When a user asked her, "Have you reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u,” Samantha replied with a savage answer, “How to use 'reproduce' in a sentence. Should have googled that first ?"

Take a look:

The actress is also planning to debut in Bollywood soon. “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far,” Samantha had stated.

Speaking about experimenting with new challenges, the actress had told BT, “I don’t think I would get a role as dark and layered as Raji in my recent web show, in a commercial film. I would never have had that chance. Because of OTT platforms, risky, unique, varied, interesting and provocative roles have an audience. I believe that this has opened up the playfield for actors who were typecast in the past. I was tired of playing the cute girl in every other film, and I believe I am not capable of doing that anymore. Actors like me are capable of a lot more and can show that when an opportunity presents itself.”

CREDIT: TOI



