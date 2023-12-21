Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Clarifies: Ranbir Kapoor, Not Mahesh Babu, Was Always His First Choice for "Animal"

MUMBAI: Following the success of "Animal," which hit theatres on December 1, the spotlight has shifted to the film's lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is quick to clarify the casting choices surrounding the gripping thriller. Contrary to earlier reports, Vanga asserts that Ranbir Kapoor was his first and only choice for the role of Ranvijay, shedding light on the actor's swift acceptance after a concise 10-minute narration.

Ranbir Kapoor's Swift Approval:

Dispelling earlier speculations that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was initially considered for the role, Vanga revealed, "Ranbir was my first choice for 'Animal,' there was nobody else." The director elaborated on the early stages of the project, stating, "In the beginning, when I had the idea right after 'Kabir Singh,' I met him after a few months and told Ranbir that I was thinking along these lines." Kapoor's rapid approval came after a brief narration that encompassed the film's concept, character transition, and overall craft. Vanga recalled, "He said Sandeep this sounds very interesting, finish the script and we will do it. Just based on the 10 minutes narration he said yes to the film," as reported by India Today.

Customized Story for Ranbir Kapoor:

Vanga went on to express how Ranbir Kapoor's name was the only one in his mind since the project's inception. The director revealed, "I don't know why but when I went deep into the scenes and treatment and the journey of the story, he was the only guy in my mind." According to Vanga, the narrative seemed tailor-made for Kapoor, with the actor effortlessly fitting into the character during the writing process. "Involuntarily and unknowingly it was a customized story for him, he was just fitting into the scenes when I was writing," Vanga added.

Recognizing Kapoor's Versatility:

Acknowledging Ranbir Kapoor's versatile acting career, Vanga praised the actor's ability to embody diverse roles. From the naive Mickey in "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" to the intense characters in "Rockstar," "Sanju," and "Animal," Kapoor's film choices showcase his adaptability. Vanga specifically highlighted the 'rage' he saw in Kapoor's performances, particularly in "Rockstar" and "Sanju," commending the actor's capacity to convey strong emotions.

Director's Admiration for Kapoor:

Describing himself as a fan of Ranbir Kapoor's work, Vanga expressed his admiration for the actor's unblemished performances over the years. He attested to watching almost all of Kapoor's movies and was particularly impressed by his portrayal in "Sanju."

As the success of "Animal" continues, Ranbir Kapoor's stellar performance and the director's choice of casting reaffirm the film's impact on audiences.

