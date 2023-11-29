Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI :Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Hindi film directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which impressed many while others had mixed reactions to it. He is soon going to showcase his second directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

He spoke about remaking his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy in Hindi which was quite a task as it was a widely watched film. 

Sandeep said, “I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time.”

He said after Ranveer passed the film, Shahid was approached but many were not convinced. He said, “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then, his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.”

Sandeep added that Kabir Singh was made on a budget of Rs 36 crores but grossed Rs 380 crore worldwide. 

Credit-Indianexpress


 

