Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Neeyat box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer does well on its second weekend, Vidya Balan starrer struggles

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha had a good extended week one (eight days). But, the film’s fate totally depended on how it performed at the box office during its second weekend, and it has done well.

The film on its second Friday collected Rs. 2.85 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, it showed a jump and collected Rs. 4.75 crore and Rs. 5.25 crore respectively. So, during its second weekend, the movie collected Rs. 12.85 crore, taking the 11-day total to Rs. 66.06 crore.

The film still has many more days to collect at the box office as till 29th July there’s no Hindi biggie releasing in theatres. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be a hurdle for SPK at the box office.

Talking about the new release Neeyat, the film has been struggling at the box office from day one. The Vidya Balan starrer took an opening of Rs. 1.02 crore. The movie showed a jump on Saturday and collected Rs. 1.62 crore, however as per early estimates the film, on Sunday collected Rs. 1.55 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 4.19 crore.

Neeyat has failed to surpass the weekend collection of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan have the same stature in the industry when it comes to star power. So, in comparison Neeyat has not done as good as Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Now, let’s wait and watch whether Neeyat will be able to do some decent business at the box office on weekdays or not.

