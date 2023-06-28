Must Read! Before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s films

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is all set to release tomorrow. So, before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s movies...
movie_image: 
SatyaPrem Ki Katha

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is all set to release tomorrow. The film has created a good pre-release buzz thanks to the trailer and the songs. It’s a partial holiday, but let’s wait and watch how much the film will collect at the box office on day 1.

So, before SatyaPrem Ki Katha releases, let’s look at the top five highest opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s movies...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani was released last year, and it did very well at the box office. The movie had an opening of Rs. 14.11 crore.

Also Read: Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here's what film business expert has to say

Love Aaj Kal

Though Love Aaj Kal failed to make a mark at the box office overall, the movie had taken a good opening of Rs. 12 crore. This proves that a good opening cannot guarantee that the film will be a success.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday was a hit at the box office. The film had an opening of Rs. 9.10 crore.

Luka Chuppi

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, before the pandemic, Kartik starred in multiple hits, and Luka Chuppi was one of them. The movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon, had taken an opening of Rs. 8 crore.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Kartik became famous because of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. The sequel to the movie had collected Rs. 6.80 crore at the box office.

Well now, let’s wait and watch whether SatyaPrem Ki Katha will make it to the top 5 openings of Kartik Aaryan or not.

Are you excited about the film? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Kiara Advani's gorgeous promotional looks for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

