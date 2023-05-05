Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?

From the past few weeks, there have been a lot of reports about the release dates of upcoming biggies, especially Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer for now is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. But, reportedly, the movie has been postponed.
MUMBAI :From the past few weeks, there have been a lot of reports about the release dates of upcoming biggies, especially Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer for now is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. But, not even a single teaser of the film has been released yet.

There have been reports that the movie has been postponed. While some reports state that the film will release on 29th June, some claim that it has been postponed to August, and some people on social media are also stating that Jawan might release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Now, there have been reports of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan getting postponed to Eid 2024. The movie was earlier supposed to release during Christmas weekend this year, and it was going to be a clash with Dunki. But, then there tweets that even Dunki might get postponed.

In between, there are reports of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan releasing on 2nd June 2023 which is actually the release date of Jawan. Well, all these release date shifting is creating confusion for fans.

We wonder why aren’t the makers of these movies are officially announcing the release date, so the fans can at least have a sign of relief that their favourite star’s movie is coming to theatres on a particular day.

For now, we think that the makers of Jawan should announce the release date as fans are getting restless. It is clearly one of the most awaited films, and just like Pathaan everyone is expecting that Jawan too will do exceptionally well at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

