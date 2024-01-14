Must read! Shilpa Shetty reveals joining Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force for her son Viaan; Says ‘He loves Rohit’s films…’

MUMBAI : Even though Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rohit Shetty were unable to work together on Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), almost 17 years later, they are getting ready for the release of Indian Police Force, their first joint production. In this new installment of Rohit's police universe, Shilpa becomes his first female officer.

(Also read: Shocking! Shilpa Shetty avoids remarking on husband Raj Kundra’s biopic; Says ‘I don’t have a role in it"

She said that her eleven-and-a-half-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra, is especially thrilled to see her in the show as a police officer in a recent interview. She says, “My daughter (Samisha Shetty Kundra) is too young. She isn’t even allowed to watch television. She’s just three-and-a-half. Viaan has just about started watching movies in the last three years. And he loves Rohit’s films. He has now become an avid Bollywood watcher.” She further added, “I did Indian Police Force for Viaan along with all the women in our forces who put in so much unconditional and selfless work. This series is an ode to my son.”

It was quite difficult for her to land a position in Rohit's cop verse because she was also filming for Sukhee, and the conflicting shoot dates made it nearly impossible for her to say yes to the Indian Police Force. Shilpa recalls the incident and says, “When I was offered the series and told Viaan about it, I wasn’t going to be able to adjust because I was on a marathon eight-day schedule in Chandigarh for Sukhee. I couldn’t change those dates around but Rohit came on a horse saying that he has to shoot a certain combination and it was just a mad time.”

Crediting' the Sukhee team for being able to participate in the show, she continues, “I told Vikram Malhotra (producer of Sukhee), ‘Please take a seat. This is an offer that I got. It’s an original series. And Rohit is directing it.’ He went white in the face because it meant keeping the unit waiting for four days. I left Chandigarh and flew to Mumbai to shoot Indian Police Force, went back to Chandigarh, shot for Sukhee and then came to Mumbai again to shoot for the show for three days. I was also shooting for India’s Got Talent at that time.”

Speaking about how managing several projects at once proved to be a very difficult period for her, the Life In A Metro and Garv: Pride & Honour star says, “I just went mad as a professional and a mother! But it was worth all the effort. Tara Shetty beckoned to me. Moreover, my son got really excited when I was offered the series! Indian Police Force is for him. Playing Tara made me realise that being a cop isn’t an easy job. Apart from being really brave, you’ve to be made from a different kind of a metal to don the khaki uniform.” On January 19, Indian Police Force, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra, will be available on Prime Video.

(Also read: Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

