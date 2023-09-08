Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case

MUMBAI: Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up and took notice of his screen presence and his amazing performances in films like Gangster, Sins, Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more.

Shiny has now got a big relief in the rape case. The actor had earlier written an application to the High Court asking for a 10 year passport renewal. So far he was allowed only 1 year renewal due to which, the Life in a…Metro actor was facing a lot of problems.

The HC stated, “There is no violation of bail conditions. The applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew the applicant's passport for ten years,”

For the unversed, in 2009, Shiny Ahuja was arrested after his house maid lodged a police complaint that she had been raped by him in his house in Mumbai. Shiny was convicted in March 2011 for the offence punishable under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and asked to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

Shiny got bail in April 2011 after he applied for the suspension of his sentence. The complainant however turned hostile during the trial.

