Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case

Shiny has now got a big relief in the rape case. The actor had earlier written an application to the High Court asking for a 10 year passport renewal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 13:12
movie_image: 
Shiny Ahuja

MUMBAI: Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up and took notice of his screen presence and his amazing performances in films like Gangster, Sins, Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more. 

Also Read-Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him

Shiny has now got a big relief in the rape case. The actor had earlier written an application to the High Court asking for a 10 year passport renewal. So far he was allowed only 1 year renewal due to which, the Life in a…Metro actor was facing a lot of problems. 

The HC stated, “There is no violation of bail conditions. The applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew the applicant's passport for ten years,”

For the unversed, in 2009, Shiny Ahuja was arrested after his house maid lodged a police complaint that she had been raped by him in his house in Mumbai. Shiny was convicted in March 2011 for the offence punishable under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and asked to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

Shiny got bail in April 2011 after he applied for the suspension of his sentence. The complainant however turned hostile during the trial.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiney Ahuja to participate in the show?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA . 
 

Shiny Ahuja Khoya Khoya Chand gangster Woh Lamhe Hijack Life In A…Metro ghost Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 13:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Don 3 has been the subject of conversation for over the time now, we have seen and loved the...
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
MUMBAI: Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant Nishant Bhatt to have a special role during the finale
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama gives a ultimatum to Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: To The Rescue! Ishaan to come to the college to search for Savi on Shantanu’s order
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating time-travel romance drama 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' starring Ishaan Dhawan as...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No don” fans sys all over as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Vivek Oberoi
Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti
Akriti Singh
Hawwt! Here are times actress Akriti Singh left us speechless with her hot looks
Aamir Khan
Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?
Ileana D’Cruz
Aww! New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares first picture with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, check it out here
Ranveer Singh
Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio