Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him

MUMBAI : Shiny Ahuja made an impressive debut in the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and never looked back. People sat up and took notice of his screen presence and his amazing performances in films like Gangster, Sins, Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more. 

Shiny was born and brought up in New Delhi, and completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School, Ranchi, and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. He graduated from Hansraj College, Delhi University. He later joined the theater group TAG and met Barry Johnson, thus joining his acting school in Delhi. 

Before entering the Hindi Film industry, Shiny did over 40 commercials. It was his Pepsi commercial that made filmmaker Sudhir Mishra call him to audition for his film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Out of 200 people who auditioned, Shiny finally made his debut. The critically acclaimed film won him accolades and also a best debutant award.

Shiny’s last film was Welcome Back in 2015 which also starred John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal. 

Shiny’s life and career took a drastic u-turn when his 19 year old maid filed a police complaint of being raped and threatened by the actor. The maid shockingly changed her statement in court and denied being raped, however the court felt that she was saying it in pressure. Shiny was thus sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment in 2011. His wife Anupam Ahuja made every effort to get Shiny out and he finally got bail. The case nevertheless cost him his once bright career and after his 2015 film he was not seen in any project and no one knows what he is doing currently. 

