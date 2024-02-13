Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack

MUMBAI: In December, Shreyas Talpade experienced a sudden heart attack, causing concern among both the film fraternity and his fans. After collapsing at his residence due to chest pain, he underwent emergency angioplasty, bravely fighting for his life. Now, in a heartfelt interview, Shreyas expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him during this challenging time.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Shreyas extended his heartfelt thanks to the doctors, technicians, hospital staff, and well-wishers who offered countless blessings and support. He shared that he is gradually improving with each passing day, and while cautiously resuming work, he acknowledges the immense debt of gratitude he owes to those who stood by him.

Reflecting on his return to the sets, Shreyas admitted that it's a challenging task to repay the kindness shown to him. He expressed his happiness and appreciation for the support received, emphasizing the guidance provided by his doctors as he eases back into his professional commitments.

In another interview with ABP's Majha Katta, Shreyas's wife, Deepti Talpade, shed light on the overwhelming support they received during his health crisis. She recounted how director Ahmed Khan and Akshay Kumar, among others, extended their support, with Akshay even offering to arrange for Shreyas's transfer to a better hospital.

Deepti warmly welcomed Akshay's concern, highlighting the solidarity and compassion shown by the Hindi and Marathi film industry during their family's challenging time.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade is gearing up for the third installment of the Welcome film series, titled "Welcome To This Jungle." He joins an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others, marking his return to the silver screen after his health setback.

