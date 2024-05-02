Must read! Siddharth Anand speaks out on 'Fighter' box office performance; Labels it a monumental stride for a filmmaker

MUMBAI: Fighter stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, currently playing in theaters. Siddharth Anand-directed movie, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in important parts, was released on January 25. Critics and viewers have responded differently to the movie, nevertheless, with many even criticizing the screenplay, tone, and dialogue.

Also read: Fighter’ star Anil Kapoor joins ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

The movie's box office receipts have also been mediocre. Upon being questioned about the possible cause of the film's lackluster reception, the filmmaker offered this response.

Siddharth Anand said, “Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week. For instance, we held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, and whoever we texted and asked, at least 40% of them asked, ‘Is the show in the evening?’ So, that time, it hit us how will people bunk work or bunk school and come in the morning.”

He went on to elaborate on the aerial actioner, “Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It’s a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?'”

Siddharth added, “There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say, 90 percent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what’s happening in the movie? This is my dissection. They felt this was a little alien. They didn’t understand what kind of exhilaration they were supposed to feel in the air action, so there is a certain initial disconnect. But once you enter the theatre, you realize this is such a basic film.”

In addition, Pradum Jaykar, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Sanjeeda Shaikh play important parts in Fighter. After Bang Bang and War, this is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first joint project. It's also the former actor's third with Siddharth Anand.

Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Fighter actor Anil Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodhungama