Must Read! Siddique: The Maestro of Remakes, A Tale of Triple Triumph and Unfortunate Farewell

MUMBAI: In the realm of Indian cinema, where creativity often intertwines with the art of adaptation, Siddique stood as a maestro of remakes. The Malayalam filmmaker, renowned for his comedic brilliance in the 90s and 2000s, left an indelible mark with a remarkable feat – remaking his film thrice in three languages, each time with a different superstar, and each rendition emerging as a blockbuster.

In 2010, Siddique unleashed the masala comedy "Bodyguard" upon Malayalam audiences, starring Dileep and marking Nayanthara's return to Malayalam cinema. The film's Pongal release proved to be a runaway hit, amassing over Rs 50 crore, a substantial sum in the Malayalam film industry.

Undeterred by language barriers, Siddique replicated his success by recreating the film in Tamil as "Kaavalan" in 2011, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Asin in lead roles. The Tamil version not only maintained the momentum but surpassed expectations, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Emboldened by this dual triumph, Siddique embarked on his Hindi endeavour, remaking the film once more as "Bodyguard" in 2011. This time, the Bollywood rendition starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and the result was nothing short of phenomenal. The film became a global sensation, raking in a staggering Rs 253 crore worldwide and etching Siddique's name among the creators of high-grossing Indian films.

However, Siddique's meteoric success took an unforeseen downturn in 2020 with the release of "Big Brother," starring Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan, which struggled at the box office, earning only Rs 6 crore.

As the filmmaker geared up for a cinematic comeback, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. Tragically, Siddique faced a personal setback, succumbing to a heart attack on August 7, 2023, at the age of 63. Despite undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments, the prolific director bid farewell, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and a cinematic journey marked by triple triumphs and an unfortunate turn of events.

Siddique is survived by his wife and three daughters, leaving behind a cinematic legacy that will be remembered for its unique triple success and the passion he brought to the world of remakes.

