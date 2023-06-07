Must Read! Sultan completes 7 years of its release, fans want Ali Abbas Zafar to work with Salman Khan again; netizens say, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please”

MUMBAI :Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was a perfect amalgamation of content and massy elements, and had impressed one and all.

Well, we don’t want to make you feel old, but today, Sultan completes seven years of its release, and Ali posted about it on Twitter. The filmmaker wrote, “7 years @SultanTheMovie and the love keeps Growing .Thank you everyone @BeingSalmanKhan @AnushkaSharma @RandeepHooda @yrf @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil & Team Sultan.”

As soon as Ali posted on Twitter, fans started replying to him that he should team up with Salman Khan again. A netizen tweeted, “Stop wasting your potential ali sir.. Don't work with tier7 actors like shaheed kapoor.. I want to see you roar as a director. work with the biggest Megastars like Salman& aamir.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Thank you @aliabbaszafar Bhai for this Gem .... Waiting for your next collaboration with @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Salman Bhai ke saath ek aur movie ho jaaye sir please.” Check out the tweets below...

Salman and Ali had worked together in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. While Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbusters at the box office, Bharat did reasonably well at the ticket windows.

Would you like to see Salman Khan in an Ali Abbas Zafar film? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Ali’s movies, the filmmaker’s next is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 
 

