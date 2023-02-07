What! Arshad Warsi finally opens up on losing Bigg Boss to Salman Khan, says “I could not do the next season as…”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 16:40
Arshad Warsi

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi has been in the industry for 27 years. He made his acting debut with the movie Tere Mere Sapne, and later starred in many successful films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Munna Bhai franchise, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB, and more. He has also left a strong mark on OTT with his performance in Asur season 1 and season 2.  

Arshad, whose talent is unmatched has now spoken about losing Bigg Boss hosting to Salman Khan. He told a news portal, “As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’’ like Salman.”

Speaking of doing a supporting role in the Akshaye Kumar starrer Hulchul, Arshad said, “To tell you the truth, I did not enjoy working on Hulchul. It is a weird coincidence. Acting is my profession, and I have to do it. But, personally, I was not too happy with the film. I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

