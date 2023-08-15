Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol was one of the biggest stars in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. However, for the past many years, the actor didn’t get a hit at the box office. While his movies like Blank, Poster Boys, Chup, and others received good reviews, they were box office duds.

However, finally, after around a decade, with Gadar 2, Sunny has got a hit. Gadar 2 in just three days has collected Rs. 134.88. Yes, in just three days it has entered the 100 crore club which makes Sunny Deol the first 60+ Hindi film actor to achieve this feat.

Also Read:WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies

Sunny Deol is 66 years old, and he has been in the industry for more than three decades. Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, proving that audiences have been keenly waiting to watch him as Tara Singh on the big screens.

While Sunny has played many characters, clearly Tara Singh is one of the most loved roles he has portrayed. Now, it will be interesting to see which will be Sunny’s next movie.

Meanwhile, he already has Baap, Soorya, Lahore 1947 and Apne 2 lined up. Lahore 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and according to sources, the makers might cast either Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol alongside their father.

Have you watched Gadar 2? If yes, let us know about your views on the film in the comments below...

Also Read: “Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA





