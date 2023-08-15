Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film

Finally, after around a decade, with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has got a hit. He has become the first 60+ Hindi film actor to get a 100 crore club film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI:  Sunny Deol was one of the biggest stars in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. However, for the past many years, the actor didn’t get a hit at the box office. While his movies like Blank, Poster Boys, Chup, and others received good reviews, they were box office duds.

However, finally, after around a decade, with Gadar 2, Sunny has got a hit. Gadar 2 in just three days has collected Rs. 134.88. Yes, in just three days it has entered the 100 crore club which makes Sunny Deol the first 60+ Hindi film actor to achieve this feat.

Also Read:WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies

Sunny Deol is 66 years old, and he has been in the industry for more than three decades. Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, proving that audiences have been keenly waiting to watch him as Tara Singh on the big screens.

While Sunny has played many characters, clearly Tara Singh is one of the most loved roles he has portrayed. Now, it will be interesting to see which will be Sunny’s next movie.

Meanwhile, he already has Baap, Soorya, Lahore 1947 and Apne 2 lined up. Lahore 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and according to sources, the makers might cast either Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol alongside their father.

Have you watched Gadar 2? If yes, let us know about your views on the film in the comments below...

Also Read: “Why we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

    


 
 

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Baap Soorya Lahore 1947 Apne 2 Anil Sharma Ameesha Patel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! “ Both Abhihsek and Manisha used to humiliate me and make me feel I am not worth it for the show and hence my anger used to burst out” - Bebika Dhurve
MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and since day one she marked her...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Runner-Up Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan rushed to hospital post the finale, and shares an emotional message for fans! Read More!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally came to an end today as the finale took place and the audience finally found a...
Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film
MUMBAI:  Sunny Deol was one of the biggest stars in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. However, for the past many years,...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! “When it comes to friendship, I don't see guys or girls, whoever I can connect to or vibe with I become friends with them”, Manisha Rani on questions about her character, and her gameplay and reveals if she will be going to Big
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  just wrapped up with Elvish Yadav taking the trophy home, but he was not the only star...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Must Read! Elvish Yadav talks about the time he has roasted Salman Khan on his channel and reveals if he would be doing Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Finally! Elvish Yadav reacts to Alia Bhatt supporting him on the show, says “I love you, Alia Bhatt”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show....
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha
Shocking! "Is she doing this because of lack of work" netizens troll Disha Patani for her latest bikini picture
Sunny Deol
Trolled! Sunny Deol gets trolled for this action, fans ask, 'why is he rude'
NAYANTHARA
What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
The Great Indian Family
Wow! The first poster of The Great Indian Family is out, here's when the movie will release
star kids
Must Read! Have a look at the star kids who are going to make their debut soon
Laila Majnu
Hawwt! Laila Majnu actress Sahiba Bali is too hot to handle in these clicks