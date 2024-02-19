Must read! Sunny Deol talks about how he found it difficult to understand the meaning of 'nepotism'

MUMBAI : Actor Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra is a Bollywood superstar. His brothers, Bobby and Abhay Deol are well-known names in the film industry as well.

Also read - What! Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumors of him charging Rs 50 crores post Gadar 2 success, Here’s what he said

Now, following the legacy of his family, Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer has also made his debut in the film industry with the recently released film, Dono. While promoting his son’s film, Sunny weighed in on the debate around the term ‘Nepotism’.

Sunny, last seen in Gadar 2, shared that for the longest time, he struggled to understand the meaning of the word ‘nepotism’. Once he understood the meaning, the actor wondered that if a father doesn’t make his child’s life comfortable, then who will do it?

Speaking to Lallantop, he said, “People keep talking about nepotism and I used to think what is this even? Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. (I later thought that if a father will not support his child, then who will he support? I don’t understand this. It can be in any field.)"

The actor further elaborated on his thoughts and said, “Be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child’s life comfortable.”

Sunny was promoting Dono along with producer-director Sooraj Barjatya, whose son Avnish has made his directorial debut with the film. The Gadar star also feels that nepotism is mostly a concern for those who are not achieving their dream.

“This word (Nepotism) is mostly used by those – who are not at fault also- but are frustrated about not finding success in anything. So, they use this word to vent their frustration, jab ke iss shabd ka koi matlab nahi hai (there is no meaning to this word).”

Sunny, in his illustrious acting career has been part of several memorable films like Darr, Damini, Arjun Pandit, Ziddi, and most recently Gadar 2.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look

Giving the example of his own family and father Dharmendra, the actor said, “My father made his own identity. Whatever I am today and whatever Bobby and Abhay are, it’s because of our own identity. Of course, now I do know what it means to be a father and how my father felt. What are a father’s fears and pains but his (Rajveer) journey is his own.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

