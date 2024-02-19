Must read! Sunny Deol talks about how he found it difficult to understand the meaning of 'nepotism'

Actor Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra is a Bollywood superstar. His brothers, Bobby and Abhay Deol are well-known names in the film industry as well. Now, following the legacy of his family, Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer has also made his debut in the film industry with the recently released film, Dono.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 07:00
movie_image: 
SUNNY DEOL

MUMBAI : Actor Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra is a Bollywood superstar. His brothers, Bobby and Abhay Deol are well-known names in the film industry as well. 

Also read - What! Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumors of him charging Rs 50 crores post Gadar 2 success, Here’s what he said

Now, following the legacy of his family, Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer has also made his debut in the film industry with the recently released film, Dono. While promoting his son’s film, Sunny weighed in on the debate around the term ‘Nepotism’.

Sunny, last seen in Gadar 2, shared that for the longest time, he struggled to understand the meaning of the word ‘nepotism’. Once he understood the meaning, the actor wondered that if a father doesn’t make his child’s life comfortable, then who will do it?

Speaking to Lallantop, he said, “People keep talking about nepotism and I used to think what is this even? Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. (I later thought that if a father will not support his child, then who will he support? I don’t understand this. It can be in any field.)"

The actor further elaborated on his thoughts and said, “Be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child’s life comfortable.”

Sunny was promoting Dono along with producer-director Sooraj Barjatya, whose son Avnish has made his directorial debut with the film. The Gadar star also feels that nepotism is mostly a concern for those who are not achieving their dream.

“This word (Nepotism) is mostly used by those – who are not at fault also- but are frustrated about not finding success in anything. So, they use this word to vent their frustration, jab ke iss shabd ka koi matlab nahi hai (there is no meaning to this word).”

Sunny, in his illustrious acting career has been part of several memorable films like Darr, Damini, Arjun Pandit, Ziddi, and most recently Gadar 2.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look

Giving the example of his own family and father Dharmendra, the actor said, “My father made his own identity. Whatever I am today and whatever Bobby and Abhay are, it’s because of our own identity. Of course, now I do know what it means to be a father and how my father felt. What are a father’s fears and pains but his (Rajveer) journey is his own.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Sunny Deol Rajveer Deol Dharmendra Karan Deol Bollywood TellyChakkar Dono Paloma Dhillon
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
MUMBAI : Underrated Bollywood actors consist of actors with impeccable acting chops and amazing looks as well. But for...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira Faces New Challenge After Dadi's Demand
MUMBAI : In the latest storyline of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Abhira finds herself in a new predicament after her...
Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles
MUMBAI : Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. He has several blockbusters under...
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Telly Town.Both the celebrities are pure...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kya Baat Hai! Kunal and Vandana will be in love and their trip will bring them closer
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kuldeep rushes to India after learning about the attack on Kunal
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Latest Videos
Related Stories
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles
Dawood Ibrahim
Must Read! Check out the list of actors that played the role of Dawood Ibrahim and nailed it
Sushmita Sen
What! Sushmita Sen: David Dhawan Didn't Think 'Chunnari Chunnari' Was a Hit Song, But It Became a Smash at Weddings
Somy Ali
Somy Ali remembers her first shoot with Sanjay Dutt, calls him her favourite co-star
Ajay
Woah! Ajay Devgn's Big Year: Three Back-to-Back Releases in One-and-a-Half Months