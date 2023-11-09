What! Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumors of him charging Rs 50 crores post Gadar 2 success, Here’s what he said

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being in the film industry, the actor knows the industry better than anyone else and has maintained relationships. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film Gadar 2, which has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Now, there have been rumors that Sunny has hiked his fees after the super duper success of Gadar 2. Reacting to this, the National Award winning actor said, “Paise kya lene hai nahi lene hai, woh to producer wahi dega jitna usse pata hai woh bana sakta hai aur actor bhi usi hisaab se paise lega jitna usse pata hai…”

Sunny further added, “Agar producer ko lagega ki mujhe itna de sakte hain, toh main ussi me rahunga. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila. Is tarah se toh main nahi kaam karta. I like to be in a position jahan par project pe koi bojh naa aaye.”

Credit-DNA